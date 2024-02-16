Alipur factory fire: Delhi CM says compensation of Rs 2 lakh for those who sustained major injuries, Rs 20,000 for those with minor injuries.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2024 12:24 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 12:20 IST
