Respect that India now gets from every corner is not of Modi alone, but of every Indian: PM in Haryana's Rewari.
PTI | Rewari | Updated: 16-02-2024 14:50 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 14:34 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
