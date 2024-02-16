Congress people who used to call Lord Ram imaginary and didn't want temple to be built in Ayodhya are now chanting 'Jai Siya Ram': PM Modi.
PTI | Rewari | Updated: 16-02-2024 14:48 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 14:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress people who used to call Lord Ram imaginary and didn't want temple to be built in Ayodhya are now chanting 'Jai Siya Ram': PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Ayodhya
- Congress
- Jai Siya Ram'
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi greets Indian Coast Guard on raising day
"PM Modi, Amit Shah believes in vendetta politics," says Jairam Ramesh after ED arrests Hemant Soren
Budget guarantee of strengthening foundation of developed India: PM Modi
"This budget will further PM Modi's resolution to make India third-largest economy" says Nitin Gadkari
PM Modi calls Interim Budget 2024 "inclusive, innovative"