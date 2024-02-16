For decades, Congress had created obstacles in abrogation of Article 370 in J-K; I gave guarantee and did it: PM Modi in Haryana's Rewari.
PTI | Rewari | Updated: 16-02-2024 14:47 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 14:41 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
