Deepak Birua of JMM, Congress' Banna Gupta and Badal Patralekh take oath as ministers in Champai Soren govt in Jharkhand.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 16-02-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 16:53 IST
Country:
India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
