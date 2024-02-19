Four-time Congress MLA and former Rajasthan minister Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya joins BJP in Jaipur.
Four-time Congress MLA and former Rajasthan minister Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya joins BJP in Jaipur.
