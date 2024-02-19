Uttar Pradesh has moved from culture of red tape to laying red carpet in seven years of BJP's 'double-engine' govt: PM Modi in Lucknow.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-02-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 15:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh has moved from culture of red tape to laying red carpet in seven years of BJP's 'double-engine' govt: PM Modi in Lucknow.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Lucknow
- Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement