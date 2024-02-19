Congress people believe only one family has right over Bharat Ratna, that is why they did not give it to B R Ambedkar for decades: PM Modi.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-02-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 16:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress people believe only one family has right over Bharat Ratna, that is why they did not give it to B R Ambedkar for decades: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Bharat Ratna
- Congress
Advertisement