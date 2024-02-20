AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal thanks SC for its verdict in Chandigarh mayoral poll case, says it saved democracy in 'difficult times'.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 15:49 IST
- Country:
- India
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal thanks SC for its verdict in Chandigarh mayoral poll case, says it saved democracy in 'difficult times'.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Kejriwal
Advertisement