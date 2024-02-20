Cong leader Sonia Gandhi elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan: Assembly secretary.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-02-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 15:57 IST
Cong leader Sonia Gandhi elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan: Assembly secretary.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
