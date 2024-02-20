Along with Cong candidate Sonia Gandhi, BJP's Chunnilal Garasiya and Madan Rathore elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan: Official.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-02-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 16:01 IST
- Country:
- India
