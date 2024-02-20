Supreme Court's decision on farcical Chandigarh mayoral polls will go long way to save Indian democracy: Congress leader K C Venugopal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 17:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Supreme Court's decision on farcical Chandigarh mayoral polls will go long way to save Indian democracy: Congress leader K C Venugopal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Supreme Court's
- Indian
- Congress
Advertisement