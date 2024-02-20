MP: All 5 candidates for Rajya Sabha polls, including union minister L Murugan and 3 others of BJP, declared elected unopposed.
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 20-02-2024 17:41 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 17:24 IST
- Country:
- India
MP: All 5 candidates for Rajya Sabha polls, including union minister L Murugan and 3 others of BJP, declared elected unopposed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajya Sabha
- L Murugan
Advertisement