AAP's Atishi claims party leaders got message that Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested in next 3-4 days if AAP ties up with Congress in Delhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 17:24 IST
- Country:
- India
