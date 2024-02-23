Punjab CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation, govt job to a family member of farmer Shubhkaran Singh who died at Khanauri border point.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-02-2024 09:46 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 09:45 IST
- Country:
- India
