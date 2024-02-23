Govt to provide 1,000 km of free travel in Haryana Roadways to nearly 22.89 lakh families having annual income of up to Rs 1 lakh: Khattar.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-02-2024 12:21 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 12:00 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
