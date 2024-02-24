Cong will contest both Lok Sabha seats in Goa and lone seat in Chandigarh: Congress leader Mukul Wasnik at joint press conference with AAP.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2024 12:00 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 11:59 IST
