Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurates and lays foundation stones of projects worth over Rs 34,4000 cr in Chhattisgarh.
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 24-02-2024 12:56 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 12:54 IST
- Country:
- India
