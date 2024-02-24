If TMC govt is transparent, why are oppn women MPs prevented from meeting Sandeshkhali victims: BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-02-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 16:16 IST
- Country:
- India
If TMC govt is transparent, why are oppn women MPs prevented from meeting Sandeshkhali victims: BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vanathi Srinivasan
- Sandeshkhali
Advertisement