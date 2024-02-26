Congress MP from Jharkhand's Singhbhum Geeta Kora joins BJP ahead of LS polls.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 26-02-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 14:06 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
