Activist Manoj Jarange says he is withdrawing his 17-day-old fast undertaken over Maratha quota issue in Maharashtra.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-02-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 16:11 IST
- Country:
- India
