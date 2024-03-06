Kerala govt declares human-animal conflict a State-Specific Disaster after recent attacks in which a few persons lost their lives.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-03-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 15:44 IST
