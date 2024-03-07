Excise 'scam': Delhi court summons CM Arvind Kejriwal on March 16 after ED's fresh complaint for allegedly evading its summonses.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2024 10:33 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 10:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Excise 'scam': Delhi court summons CM Arvind Kejriwal on March 16 after ED's fresh complaint for allegedly evading its summonses.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CM Arvind Kejriwal
- Delhi
Advertisement