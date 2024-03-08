I am pleased to know that Indian Air Force has been adopting modern technologies in last few years: President Droupadi Murmu.
PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 08-03-2024 11:07 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 11:00 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
