Our slogan is 'Sansad mein bhi Kejriwal, tabhi Dilli hogi khush haal': Delhi CM at launch of AAP's LS poll campaign.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2024 12:45 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 12:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Our slogan is 'Sansad mein bhi Kejriwal, tabhi Dilli hogi khush haal': Delhi CM at launch of AAP's LS poll campaign.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- khush haal'
- Dilli
- Kejriwal
- Sansad
- Delhi
Advertisement