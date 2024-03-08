EU Commission president says a charity ship heading to Gaza on Friday in a pilot operation for a humanitarian sea corridor, reports AP.
PTI | Larnaca | Updated: 08-03-2024 16:02 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 15:59 IST
Cyprus
- Cyprus
