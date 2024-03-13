BJP opened doors for people from Pakistan, Bangladesh through CAA; it's dangerous for country: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2024 10:51 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 10:17 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP opened doors for people from Pakistan, Bangladesh through CAA; it's dangerous for country: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Bangladesh
- Pakistan
Advertisement