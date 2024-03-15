SC refuses to stay appointment of new election commissioners under 2023 law that excludes chief justice of India from selection panel.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2024 13:10 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 13:08 IST
- Country:
- India
SC refuses to stay appointment of new election commissioners under 2023 law that excludes chief justice of India from selection panel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
Advertisement