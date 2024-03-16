Excise policy case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before court in connection with two ED cases against him for skipping agency summons.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2024 10:24 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 10:14 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
