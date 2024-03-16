Modi govt declares 'Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (Yasin Malik faction)' a banned group for 5 more years: Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2024 10:45 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 10:33 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
