Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge announces another 5 guarantees each for 'Shramik Nyay' and 'Hissedari Nyay', ahead of LS polls.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-03-2024 13:05 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 13:02 IST
- Country:
India
