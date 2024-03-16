Congress also guarantees it will pass a constitutional amendment bill to increase reservation limit to 50% for SC, ST and OBCs: Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-03-2024 13:17 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 13:14 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
