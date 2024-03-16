Looking at support BJP is getting from South India, INDIA bloc & our opponents are saying - this time it is BJP: Modi in Karnataka rally
PTI | Kalaburagi | Updated: 16-03-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 15:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Looking at support BJP is getting from South India, INDIA bloc & our opponents are saying - this time it is BJP: Modi in Karnataka rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- South India
- INDIA bloc &
Advertisement