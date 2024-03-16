Our team is now complete, we are fully prepared for biggest festival of Indian democracy: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 15:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Our team is now complete, we are fully prepared for the biggest festival of Indian democracy: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- Rajiv Kumar
Advertisement