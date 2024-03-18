NDA's seat-sharing in Bihar: BJP to contest 17 Lok Sabha seats, JD(U) 16, LJP(Ram Vilas) five, two other parties one each.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 17:28 IST
- Country:
- India
NDA's seat-sharing in Bihar: BJP to contest 17 Lok Sabha seats, JD(U) 16, LJP(Ram Vilas) five, two other parties one each.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lok Sabha
- Bihar
- LJPRam Vilas
- JDU
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jayant Chaudhary's Rashtriya Lok Dal formally joins NDA alliance ahead of Lok Sabha polls
Lok Sabha polls 2024: "Once again received opportunity to serve people of Jodhpur," says Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
BJP will win all 29 Lok Sabha seats in MP: Ex-CM Chouhan
Lok Sabha seat-sharing talks a cliffhanger after splits and realignments in Maharashtra
Lok Sabha polls: All eyes now on South Goa seat candidates