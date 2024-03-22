Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's counsel Abhishek Singhvi seeks urgent listing of his plea in SC against arrest by ED.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2024 11:44 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 10:47 IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's counsel Abhishek Singhvi seeks urgent listing of his plea in SC against arrest by ED.
