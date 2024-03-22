CJI-led bench asks Kejriwal's counsel to mention his plea against arrest by ED before special bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2024 11:44 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 10:49 IST
- Country:
- India
CJI-led bench asks Kejriwal's counsel to mention his plea against arrest by ED before special bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kejriwal
- Sanjiv Khanna
Advertisement