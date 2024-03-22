Justice Sanjiv Khanna says three-judge bench will assemble in a while to hear Arvind Kejriwal's plea against arrest by ED.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2024 11:46 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 10:53 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
