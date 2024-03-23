BJP like a startup; Cong like well-established company whose market cap keeps fluctuating, will make comeback: Jairam Ramesh to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2024 13:56 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 13:53 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
