We need to acknowledge that wars of future will be fought differently: IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari at seminar in Delhi
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2024 10:28 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 10:26 IST
- Country:
- India
We need to acknowledge that wars of future will be fought differently: IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari at seminar in Delhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
Advertisement