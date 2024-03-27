PM speaks to Bengal BJP candidate Amrita Roy, says he is working to ensure money looted from poor and attached by ED is returned to them.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2024 11:44 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 11:37 IST
- Country:
- India
PM speaks to Bengal BJP candidate Amrita Roy, says he is working to ensure money looted from poor and attached by ED is returned to them.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengal BJP
- Amrita Roy
Advertisement