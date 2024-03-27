India summons acting Deputy Chief of Mission of US Embassy in New Delhi over remarks made by US on CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2024 13:33 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 13:22 IST
- Country:
- India
India summons acting Deputy Chief of Mission of US Embassy in New Delhi over remarks made by US on CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- New Delhi
- CM Arvind Kejriwal's
- Mission of US Embassy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tennis-Sabalenka overpowers Raducanu, Osaka falls at Indian Wells
CAA long overdue, say Indian American groups
'Proof of India's technological ability': Ex-DRDO scientist Ravi Gupta hails first flight test of Agni-5 missile
India approves OCI card for 7th generation of Indian-origin Mauritians: President Murmu
India brought in new global vision through philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam': Hardeep Puri