We named our manifesto 'Nyay Patra', this is voice of nation that wants justice: Cong leader Priyanka Gandhi in Jaipur.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-04-2024 13:58 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 13:58 IST
- Country:
- India
We named our manifesto 'Nyay Patra', this is voice of nation that wants justice: Cong leader Priyanka Gandhi in Jaipur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Priyanka Gandhi
- Jaipur
- Nyay Patra'
Advertisement