Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi announces seat sharing; Shiv Sena (UBT) to contest 21, Congress 17, NCP (SP) 10 LS seats in Maharashtra
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2024 13:10 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 12:05 IST
