Delhi CM Kejriwal to move Supreme Court against HC order dismissing his plea challenging arrest in money laundering case, say AAP sources
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 16:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi CM Kejriwal to move Supreme Court against HC order dismissing his plea challenging arrest in money laundering case, say AAP sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi CM Kejriwal
- Supreme Court
Advertisement