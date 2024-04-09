We respect Delhi HC but are not in agreement with its decision on CM Kejriwal, will approach SC: AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 16:52 IST
- Country:
- India
We respect Delhi HC but are not in agreement with its decision on CM Kejriwal, will approach SC: AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- CM Kejriwal
- Saurabh Bharadwaj
Advertisement