Future Group's retail discount chain, "nofollow" >Brand Factory is renowned for providing 20-70% discounts on top brands. To further amplify their positioning as the discounted outlet, the brand has launched their digital IP, "nofollow" >Brand Stock Exchange (BSE) announcing discounts in a bidding format. The online bid will be live for 24 hours and the costumers will get a chance to trade and grab products at the most discounted rates. "nofollow" >BSE is one-of-a-kind concept that any of the fashion apparel brand has introduced so far.

"nofollow" >BSE's online bid will be hosted on the landing page of the brand's website and their Facebook & Insta handle on 3rdSeptember 2019. 12 top-notch brands will be displayed on the listing and the additional discount (over and above the in-store discounts) will keep fluctuating. The audience will have to claim their favorite brand/s at that particular discount.

Link to the page: "nofollow" >http://bit.ly/BF_BSE

The campaign is launched on the digital platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and third-party platforms. Various influencers will talk about "nofollow" >BSE and create hype about the promo on their Instagram handles. A tutorial video will be shared by the brand to educate the consumers and explain the concept of BSE.

Speaking about the 'BSE' initiative, Roch D'Souza, CMO, "nofollow" >Brand Factory said "We are excited to unveil the "nofollow" >BSE campaign. The idea is to bring in the greed and urgency for the offers, which instigates the consumers to pre-book on the basis of their most desired offers. For the first time, India gets a chance to decide the discount on their favorite brands. We are using multiple legs from media to Influencer campaigns for creating a buzz. The aim is not just to educate consumers about the concept but engage with them."

Ashish Rana, Business Head, "nofollow" >IdeateLabs said "It is a buzz-worthy campaign that we are forging for "nofollow" >Brand Factory. The communication approach of "nofollow" >Brand Factory is always young, quirky and smart. To carry this forward, the communication plan comprises of memes for educating the audience, giving them the feeling of FOMO and instilling greed to grab great discounts."

About "nofollow" >IdeateLabs ("nofollow" >http://ideatelabs.in/): IdeateLabs is a full-service digital marketing company. It is a fired-up group of professionals from the creative, tech and marketing worlds. While its clientele exceeds 75 well-known Indian and International names, its portfolio spans across varied business verticals. Its clientele includes renowned brands like Sterling & Wilson, AutoDesk, Hiranandani Communities, Brand Factory, Future Brands, Edelweiss Tokio, Hafele, Kalpataru, Tata Tele Business Services, Elica, Franklin Templeton to name a few. IdeateLabs specializes in taking brand challenges and turning them into opportunities that deliver tangible and valuable results. IdeateLabs has a presence across India and the Middle East.

About Brand Factory ("nofollow" >http://www.brandfactoryonline.com/): Brand Factory, a Future Group concept, is India's leading chain of fashion discount stores with 99 outlets across 47 cities in India . It offers 200+ Indian and International fashion brands at 20-70% discount, 365 days a year. It also offers a diverse range of merchandise at absolutely great prices in a refreshingly enjoyable ambiance. Brand Factory stores include men's formals, casuals, youth wear, women's wear, sportswear, kids wear, footwear, accessories and more.

For further information, please feel free to contact:

Monica Patel | +91 7666790331 | "nofollow" >pr@ideate.email