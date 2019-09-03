The Power Performer OPPO Reno2 Z Set to go on Sale on 6th September

The recently launched OPPO Reno2 Z is all set to go on sale from September 6, 2019 in India. Packed with quad camera, OPPO Reno2 Z is India's first smartphone powered by MediaTek Helio P90. Priced at INR 29,990/-, the smartphone will be available across offline stores as well as at online platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart.

The OPPO Reno2 Z stands out for its superior 48MP quad-camera setup that provides ultra-clear images. It also features the Ultra Dark Mode for clear night shots even under zero light conditions and Ultra Steady Video for super-stable videos on the go. At the front, the smartphone adorns OPPO's famed 16MP rising camera. The vertical rising front camera module is located at the top center of the phone and can slide out in 0.74s. The Reno2 Z comes with MTK P90 processor which incorporates one of the most powerful AI powerhouses, ensuring a spectacular gaming experience along with enhanced camera capabilities. The Reno2 Z is available in 8+256GB storage variant for superior performance and will be sporting two exciting colours - Luminous Black and Sky White. The smartphone supports VOOC 3.0 flash charge backed by a massive 4000 mAh battery for an uninterrupted user experience. The 6.53 inch AMOLED panoramic screen in Reno2 Z comes with 5th Generation Corning® Gorilla® Glass. The smartphone features seamless, one-piece curved body with rear cameras that remain hidden under the back cover.

Customers pre-booking and buying within the first 3 days of sales can get 10% cashback on HDFC Debit/Credit Cards EMI Transactions and Consumer Loans.

During the sales period, customers can avail Zero Down payment EMI options on Bajaj Finserv and get 5% cashback on HDFC Debit/Credit Cards EMI Transactions and Consumer Loans. Jio customers can enjoy 100% additional data on Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 plan with the OPPO Reno2 Z. Vodafone Idea customers get Rs 3,750 Cashback & 250GB additional data with Rs 255 recharge. Airtel users can get double data and unlimited calling with Rs.249 recharge. Customers can also avail an additional 10% on exchange value from Instacash.

Users can also enjoy additional discount of 3,000 on exchange of smartphones through Amazon and Flipkart and a 10% instant discount on HDFC Debit card/credit cards and EMI transactions. The device will be available online at No cost EMI for 3,6 & 9 months.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smartphone brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of young, trend-setting and beauty, OPPO brings consumers superior experience of digital life through internet-optimized products that offer best-in-class services. The brand started the era of Selfie beautification and has set itself apart by introducing the motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature, 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. OPPO's Selfie Expert F series launched in 2016 drove a Selfie trend in the smartphone industry. In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. With more than 200 million consumers, OPPO's business has covered 40 countries and regions with 400,000 stores and has 4 R&D centers worldwide, providing excellent smartphone photography experience young people around the world. In 2018, with the launch of Find X, OPPO introduced panoramic arc design with a screen ratio of 93.8%, the largest screen-to-body ratio in the mobile phone market today. In addition to this, OPPO recently introduced SuperVOOC flash charging technology with the launch of R17 PRO and strengthened its commitment to India by setting up an R&D center in Hyderabad with a focus on enhancing the smartphone ecosystem in India.