Lavelle Networks Joins Executive Council of Broadband India Forum - The Foremost Think Tank for Digital India

Broadband India Forum (www.broadbandindiaforum.com) is the foremost think tank for Digital India, and represents the thought leaders in the nation who are influencing and shaping public policy across all data communication aspects of modern IP networking - from Satellites to 5G to Public WiFi. Lavelle Networks is excited to announce that it recently was nominated to the prestigious Executive Council of the Broadband India Forum, where the most innovative organisations in the nation work together on the most pressing elements of India's digital communications infrastructure.

"Digital India is going to be the next hotbed of innovation for indigenous data networking platforms. We are excited to welcome Lavelle Networks into the Broadband India Forum - A Think Tank for Digital India. In a short span of 4 years, Lavelle Networks has captured the imagination of enterprises across the country in several next generation SD-WAN projects. They are committed to innovating for Digital India, pioneering one of the first ever public sector SD-WAN pilots, and recently were nominated to our Executive Council as one of three Startup members. We wish them all the best in building powerful data networking and telecom platforms from India," - T.V. Ramachandran, President, Broadband India Forum.

"All our enterprise customers urged us to take up the cause of pervasive internet broadband penetration across India, for us to be a truly connected digital nation. BIF (Broadband India Forum) is doing exceptional work in providing a platform to debate, discuss and ideate on all core aspects of India's digital communications. IP networking is at the heart of modern communication, and as our nation's pioneer in software defined networking we joined the BIF platform excitedly to contribute. We are thrilled that our potential has been recognised as a key think tank contributor and we have been accepted into the Executive Council of the BIF," - Shyamal, Founder & CEO, Lavelle Networks.

Lavelle Networks is actively pursuing the application of SD-WAN and modern next generation data networking technology in key public sector projects. They were the first to do a successful network pilot for cloud based networking in Indian government projects, improving the network performance by several factors using domestic broadband operators, instead of expensive private circuit networks like MPLS.

About Lavelle Networks

Lavelle Networks accelerates networks for the digital economy by offering software defined networking solutions that solve the biggest challenges in the WAN for distributed enterprises. With a 100% software defined architecture, the solution enables seamless network experience ensuring enterprises in turn are empowered to deliver the best customer experience at the branch. Lavelle Networks SD-WAN solutions are designed for large enterprises and mid size organizations that are using, or plan to use hybrid WAN or cloud applications and are on the path to digital transformation. For more information reach us at www.lavellenetworks.com.

