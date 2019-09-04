udChalo, a Leading Travel Services Provider for Defense Personnel, Selects Vervotech to Expand Their Travel Service Offerings

Vervotech, the emerging travel technology company known for its AI-based offerings, today announced that udChalo, a Brand of UpCurve Business Services, an Online Travel portal for Defense personnel, has selected the Vervotech's NEXUS Platform to launch its hotel service offerings for its valued customers in the Armed Forces.

Earlier this year, Vervotech Solutions launched a new edge technology platform - NEXUS, a single API to connect to all suppliers.

udChalo was looking for a solution that would allow themselves to connect to best content sources and make it available for their customers. In addition, to continue to thrive in the quickly evolving and fast-growing global travel industry, the company needed a platform to accelerate bookings and optimize its commercial relationships with the company's travel partners like Oyo and Fab Hotels to name a few.

"udChalo aims at making life simpler by building a convenient and cost-effective platform for the soldiers to access travel services, Vervotech is helping us to achieve this goal for our Hotels offerings," said Varun Jain, udChalo's Founder and CEO.

"Through our partnership with udChalo, we are very proud to partner and offer our services to Defense personnel. As a company, we aim to provide the Armed Forces travelers who book through the channel of udChalo with best search speeds, up-time, and accuracy of all the information in a booking flow," said Sanjay Ghare, CEO of Vervotech.

udChalo - Founded in Sept 2012 - in order to honor the brave men for their hard work, dedication, sacrifice and their unwavering families for the sacrifices they make for the nation's safeguard, graduates from Army Institute of Technology, partnered with the travel suppliers to provide concessional travel booking services exclusively to soldiers for all their travel needs and is proud to term itself as 'Recognized Travel Partner for Indian Armed Forces'. udChalo - "nofollow" >www.udchalo.com - is rated among India's 10 Most Promising Online Ticket Booking Companies in 2019 by Silicon India and was chosen 'Travel startup of the year 2019' by Entrepreneur India.

About Vervotech:

Established in 2018, Vervotech was founded by a team of passionate entrepreneurs, who came in with a collective experience of several decades in the travel technology industry. Vervotech aims at collaborating closely with travel agencies to help solve complex problems by leveraging artificial intelligence, putting data at the core of decision making and being laser-focused on their clients' business.

To learn more about NEXUS, visit "nofollow" >https://www.vervotech.com/nexus or write to us at "nofollow" >sales@vervotech.com

